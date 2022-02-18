Centiva Capital LP Sells 3,774 Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Centiva Capital LP lessened its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) by 24.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,601 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 3,774 shares during the quarter. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 13.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 563,026 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $33,914,000 after buying an additional 66,627 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 0.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 35,017 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,117,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 28.1% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 572,230 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $34,639,000 after buying an additional 125,630 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 1,687.3% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 155,491 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $9,402,000 after buying an additional 146,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines during the second quarter worth $2,558,000. 64.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AEM shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.95.

Shares of NYSE:AEM opened at $56.15 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.05 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 1 year low of $45.42 and a 1 year high of $74.50.

Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of gold. It operates through the following segments: Northern Business, Southern Business, and Exploration. The Northern Business segment comprises of LaRonde mine, LaRonde Zone 5 mine, Lapa mine, Goldex mine, Meadowbank mine including the Amaruq deposit, Canadian Malartic joint operation, Meliadine project and Kittila mine.

