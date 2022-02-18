Centiva Capital LP Takes $665,000 Position in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 8,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $665,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EHC. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Encompass Health by 942.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,031,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,477,000 after buying an additional 932,445 shares in the last quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Encompass Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,575,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Encompass Health by 5,687.8% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 612,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,886,000 after buying an additional 602,400 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Encompass Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,067,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Encompass Health by 77.9% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 878,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,510,000 after purchasing an additional 384,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EHC opened at $66.90 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $63.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.18. The stock has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a PE ratio of 16.28, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.02. Encompass Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $56.31 and a fifty-two week high of $89.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.08). Encompass Health had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 8.05%. The business had revenue of $11.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 832.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on EHC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $94.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $102.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $84.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Encompass Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.22.

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provides rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

