Flow Traders U.S. LLC Invests $1.11 Million in Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DJD)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DJD) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 26,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,112,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DJD. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF by 62.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 3,741 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $230,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,000 after acquiring an additional 2,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF by 37.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 2,037 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF alerts:

Shares of DJD opened at $44.65 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.47. Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $40.02 and a 1-year high of $46.93.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DJD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DJD).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.