Centiva Capital LP Buys Shares of 32,833 Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH)

Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 32,833 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $689,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 51,548.2% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,938,781 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,773,000 after buying an additional 2,933,091 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 27.7% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,296,267 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,117,000 after purchasing an additional 498,134 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 1.2% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,901,159 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,962,000 after purchasing an additional 23,198 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 101.5% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,843,637 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,753,000 after purchasing an additional 928,514 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 24.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,753,429 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,576,000 after purchasing an additional 339,290 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TPH stock opened at $21.91 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.37. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.84 and a fifty-two week high of $28.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.48.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The construction company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.08. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Tri Pointe Homes from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target (up from $31.00) on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tri Pointe Homes has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.25.

Tri Pointe Homes Profile

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells single-family homes and condominiums. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial Services segments. The Homebuilding segment consists of six reportable segments: Maracay Homes, consisting of operations in Arizona, Pardee Homes, consisting of operations in California and Nevada, Quadrant Homes, consisting of operations in Washington, Trendmaker Homes, consisting of operations in Texas, TRI Pointe Homes, consisting of operations in California and Colorado, and Winchester Homes, consisting of operations in Maryland and Virginia.

