Centiva Capital LP Increases Position in Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ)

Centiva Capital LP increased its position in Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) by 78.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 57,888 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,379 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in Skillz were worth $568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Skillz in the third quarter worth about $56,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Skillz in the second quarter worth about $165,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Skillz in the third quarter worth about $106,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Skillz in the third quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, Quilter Plc purchased a new position in shares of Skillz in the third quarter worth about $113,000. 43.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Skillz alerts:

In other news, Director Christopher S. Gaffney sold 250,000 shares of Skillz stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.57, for a total value of $2,142,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 27.33% of the company’s stock.

SKLZ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Skillz in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. reduced their price target on Skillz from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Skillz in a research report on Tuesday. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Skillz in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Skillz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Skillz currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.95.

Shares of SKLZ opened at $4.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.91 and a beta of 0.83. Skillz Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.51 and a 12 month high of $37.30.

About Skillz

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players worldwide. Its platform hosts casual esports tournaments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Skillz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skillz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.