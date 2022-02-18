Centiva Capital LP Increases Position in Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ)

Centiva Capital LP increased its position in Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) by 78.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 57,888 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,379 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in Skillz were worth $568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Skillz in the third quarter worth about $56,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Skillz in the second quarter worth about $165,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Skillz in the third quarter worth about $106,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Skillz in the third quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, Quilter Plc purchased a new position in shares of Skillz in the third quarter worth about $113,000. 43.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
In other news, Director Christopher S. Gaffney sold 250,000 shares of Skillz stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.57, for a total value of $2,142,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 27.33% of the company’s stock.
Shares of SKLZ opened at $4.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.91 and a beta of 0.83. Skillz Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.51 and a 12 month high of $37.30.
About Skillz
Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players worldwide. Its platform hosts casual esports tournaments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Skillz (SKLZ)
- 3 High Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- Celestica Stock is a Play on Supply Chain Solutions
- Palantir Tests Investors Patience, But May Still Pay Off Over Time
- The Bottom Is In For Walmart
- Buy The Dip In NVIDIA, Before It’s Too Late
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ).
Receive News & Ratings for Skillz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skillz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.