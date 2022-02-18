Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 90,550 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,929,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 34,376 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,492,000 after buying an additional 3,331 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Marin lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Marin now owns 19,663 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $853,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 7,881 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,048,000. 89.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Several research firms have commented on BSX. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.20.

Shares of NYSE:BSX opened at $42.83 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Boston Scientific Co. has a one year low of $36.88 and a one year high of $46.28. The company has a market cap of $61.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.07, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.85.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Wendy Carruthers sold 3,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.83, for a total transaction of $135,596.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 12,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.70, for a total transaction of $532,571.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 88,337 shares of company stock worth $3,650,257 in the last quarter. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.