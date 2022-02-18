Whitebox Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in TPG Pace Beneficial II Corp. (NYSE:YTPG)

Whitebox Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of TPG Pace Beneficial II Corp. (NYSE:YTPG) by 125.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,600 shares during the period. Whitebox Advisors LLC owned about 0.12% of TPG Pace Beneficial II worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Magnetar Financial LLC raised its stake in TPG Pace Beneficial II by 0.4% in the third quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 602,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,915,000 after buying an additional 2,625 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of TPG Pace Beneficial II during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in TPG Pace Beneficial II in the second quarter worth approximately $135,000. CSS LLC IL purchased a new stake in TPG Pace Beneficial II in the third quarter worth approximately $189,000. Finally, Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. purchased a new stake in TPG Pace Beneficial II in the second quarter worth approximately $252,000. 88.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TPG Pace Beneficial II alerts:

YTPG opened at $9.80 on Friday. TPG Pace Beneficial II Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.65 and a 1-year high of $10.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.83.

TPG Pace Beneficial II Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as TPG Pace VI Holdings Corp. and changed its name to TPG Pace Beneficial II Corp. in January 2021.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YTPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TPG Pace Beneficial II Corp. (NYSE:YTPG).

Receive News & Ratings for TPG Pace Beneficial II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPG Pace Beneficial II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.