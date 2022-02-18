Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC Has $3.18 Million Stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC decreased its position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 80.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,434 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 214,399 shares during the quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $3,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 2.3% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 83,759 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares during the last quarter. XML Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,856,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 8.2% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 377,863 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $22,830,000 after buying an additional 28,684 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 2.7% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 720,134 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $44,511,000 after buying an additional 18,875 shares during the period. Finally, CapWealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 21.9% in the third quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 69,864 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,318,000 after buying an additional 12,566 shares during the period. 76.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Shares of MPC opened at $76.96 on Friday. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $50.19 and a 52 week high of $81.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.13, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $70.59 and a 200-day moving average of $64.77.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $35.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.79 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 4.73% and a net margin of 8.05%. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue was up 95.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.94) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 15.48%.

In other Marathon Petroleum news, Director Charles E. Bunch purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $64.30 per share, for a total transaction of $64,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 4,695 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total value of $364,613.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

MPC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Marathon Petroleum from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Piper Sandler cut Marathon Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $83.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.64.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing, Retail, and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.