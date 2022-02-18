Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO) to Issue $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share by the closed-end fund on Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund has raised its dividend by 14.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Shares of HIO opened at $4.61 on Friday. Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund has a 12-month low of $4.57 and a 12-month high of $5.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.12.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIO. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,375,214 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $23,101,000 after acquiring an additional 397,827 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 2.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 176,384 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 3,528 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund in the third quarter valued at $1,959,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund in the third quarter valued at about $174,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 52,808 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 7,577 shares in the last quarter.

About Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

