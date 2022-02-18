Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO) to Issue $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share by the closed-end fund on Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st.
Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund has raised its dividend by 14.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.
Shares of HIO opened at $4.61 on Friday. Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund has a 12-month low of $4.57 and a 12-month high of $5.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.12.
About Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund
Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.
