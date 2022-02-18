Short Interest in COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CICOF) Increases By 31.7%

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CICOF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 57,026,200 shares, an increase of 31.7% from the January 15th total of 43,295,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5,536.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CICOF opened at $1.86 on Friday. COSCO SHIPPING has a twelve month low of $0.68 and a twelve month high of $2.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.88 and its 200 day moving average is $1.73.

Get COSCO SHIPPING alerts:

COSCO SHIPPING Company Profile

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co, Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the container shipping, container terminals, and other businesses in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mainland China, and internationally. The company operates through Container Shipping Business, Container Terminal Business, and Corporate and Other Operations segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for COSCO SHIPPING Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for COSCO SHIPPING and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.