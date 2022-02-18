Short Interest in COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CICOF) Increases By 31.7%

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CICOF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 57,026,200 shares, an increase of 31.7% from the January 15th total of 43,295,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5,536.5 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:CICOF opened at $1.86 on Friday. COSCO SHIPPING has a twelve month low of $0.68 and a twelve month high of $2.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.88 and its 200 day moving average is $1.73.
COSCO SHIPPING Company Profile
