Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) Trading Up 5%

Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK)’s stock price was up 5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $18.77 and last traded at $18.60. Approximately 1,484 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 449,699 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.71.

A number of analysts recently commented on OLK shares. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) from $44.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.40.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 7.32 and a current ratio of 8.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.04.

Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.08). Olink Holding AB (publ) had a negative net margin of 30.42% and a negative return on equity of 5.24%. As a group, analysts predict that Olink Holding AB will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OLK. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Olink Holding AB (publ) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Olink Holding AB (publ) during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $226,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Olink Holding AB (publ) during the 4th quarter worth approximately $178,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Olink Holding AB (publ) during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $384,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Olink Holding AB (publ) during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $287,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.20% of the company’s stock.

About Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK)

Olink Holding AB (publ) provides various products and services for academic, government, biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, and other institutions focused on life science research. Its products include Olink Explore for cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, oncology, neurology, or inflammation; Olink Target product line; and Olink Focus product line consists of custom developed solutions for customers that have identified a small number of proteins of interest to focus on.

