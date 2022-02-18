Nexa Resources S.A. (NYSE:NEXA) to Issue Annual Dividend of $0.38

Nexa Resources S.A. (NYSE:NEXA) declared an annual dividend on Thursday, February 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.3775 per share on Friday, March 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This is a positive change from Nexa Resources’s previous annual dividend of $0.26.
Nexa Resources has decreased its dividend by 56.0% over the last three years. Nexa Resources has a dividend payout ratio of 14.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Nexa Resources to earn $1.71 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.26 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.2%.
Shares of NYSE NEXA opened at $8.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.22. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 1.65. Nexa Resources has a 12 month low of $6.50 and a 12 month high of $12.86.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Nexa Resources by 203.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,632 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nexa Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $91,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Nexa Resources by 2,142.4% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 32,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 31,065 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Nexa Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $284,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Nexa Resources by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 5,140 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.40% of the company’s stock.
Nexa Resources Company Profile
Nexa Resources SA engages in the production of zinc in Latin America. It operates through the following segments: Mining and Smelting. The Mining segment comprises of mines located in Peru and Brazil, which includes mineral exploration activities and the production of zinc, copper, and lead concentrates.
