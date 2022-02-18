Short Interest in Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY) Rises By 36.2%

Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,800 shares, an increase of 36.2% from the January 15th total of 9,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 269,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

CLPBY opened at $14.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $30.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.13 and a beta of 0.28. Coloplast A/S has a twelve month low of $13.64 and a twelve month high of $18.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.54.

CLPBY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Nordea Equity Research downgraded shares of Coloplast A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Cheuvreux upgraded shares of Coloplast A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Coloplast A/S from 975.00 to 990.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. DNB Markets upgraded shares of Coloplast A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Coloplast A/S from 1,038.00 to 1,033.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,055.67.

Coloplast A/S develops, manufactures, and markets medical products. It operates through the following segments: Chronic Care, Interventional Urology and Wound & Skin Care. The Chronic Care segment covers the sale of ostomy care products and continence care products. The Interventional Urology segment covers the sale of urological products, including disposable products.

