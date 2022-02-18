Short Interest in Corporate Travel Management Limited (OTCMKTS:CTMLF) Expands By 34.9%

Corporate Travel Management Limited (OTCMKTS:CTMLF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 84,300 shares, a growth of 34.9% from the January 15th total of 62,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.
Shares of CTMLF stock opened at $15.07 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.60. Corporate Travel Management has a 1-year low of $15.06 and a 1-year high of $18.59.
About Corporate Travel Management
