Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) Stock Price Up 5%

Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) rose 5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $18.77 and last traded at $18.60. Approximately 1,484 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 449,699 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.71.

OLK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) from $44.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.40.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.83 and its 200 day moving average is $24.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 8.39 and a quick ratio of 7.32.

Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.08). Olink Holding AB (publ) had a negative return on equity of 5.24% and a negative net margin of 30.42%. Analysts anticipate that Olink Holding AB will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) by 247.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,056,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,359,000 after purchasing an additional 751,988 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) by 390.8% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 756,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,773,000 after purchasing an additional 602,571 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) by 290.7% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 521,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,637,000 after purchasing an additional 387,749 shares in the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion purchased a new stake in Olink Holding AB (publ) in the 3rd quarter worth $7,722,000. Finally, Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA acquired a new stake in Olink Holding AB (publ) during the 3rd quarter worth $4,506,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.20% of the company’s stock.

Olink Holding AB (publ) provides various products and services for academic, government, biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, and other institutions focused on life science research. Its products include Olink Explore for cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, oncology, neurology, or inflammation; Olink Target product line; and Olink Focus product line consists of custom developed solutions for customers that have identified a small number of proteins of interest to focus on.

