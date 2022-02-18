Wrapped Bitcoin Trading 7% Lower This Week (WBTC)

Wrapped Bitcoin (CURRENCY:WBTC) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 18th. One Wrapped Bitcoin coin can currently be bought for about $40,475.87 or 1.00092470 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Wrapped Bitcoin has a total market cap of $10.62 billion and approximately $183.98 million worth of Wrapped Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Wrapped Bitcoin has traded 7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Wrapped Bitcoin alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.47 or 0.00070411 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001439 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00004135 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.13 or 0.00027522 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002452 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002525 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.02 or 0.00019831 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $146.01 or 0.00361062 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000988 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin Coin Profile

WBTC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 27th, 2018. Wrapped Bitcoin’s total supply is 262,413 coins. Wrapped Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @WrappedBTC . Wrapped Bitcoin’s official website is wbtc.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) is the first ERC20 token backed 1:1 with Bitcoin. WBTC standardizes Bitcoin to the ERC20 format, creating smart contracts for Bitcoin. This makes it easier to write smart contracts that integrate Bitcoin transfers. To receive WBTC, a user requests tokens from a merchant. The merchant then performs the required KYC / AML procedures and verifies the user’s identity. Once this is completed, the user and merchant execute their swap, with Bitcoin from the user transferring to the merchant, and WBTC from the merchant transferring to the user. “

Buying and Selling Wrapped Bitcoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Bitcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “WBTCUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Wrapped Bitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wrapped Bitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.