Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.02

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0235 per share on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd.

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund has decreased its dividend by 21.9% over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:SBI opened at $8.88 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.61. Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.84 and a fifty-two week high of $9.99.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI) by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,937 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,260 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund were worth $945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment company, which engages in the investment that provides common shareholders a level of current income exempt from regular federal income taxes consistent with prudent investing. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

