Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (NYSE:BWG)

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. (NYSE:BWG) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd.

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 2.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years.

Shares of BWG opened at $10.79 on Friday. Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund has a twelve month low of $10.72 and a twelve month high of $13.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.10.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $139,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 18,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 1,745 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $225,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $814,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 88,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 7,385 shares during the last quarter.

About Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund

BrandywineGLOBAL – Global Income Opportunities Fund, Inc is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its objectives are to provide current income and it also seeks capital appreciation. The company was founded on October 27, 2010 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

