Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (NYSE:BWG)

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. (NYSE:BWG) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd.
Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 2.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years.
Shares of BWG opened at $10.79 on Friday. Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund has a twelve month low of $10.72 and a twelve month high of $13.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.10.
About Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund
BrandywineGLOBAL – Global Income Opportunities Fund, Inc is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its objectives are to provide current income and it also seeks capital appreciation. The company was founded on October 27, 2010 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
