Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:EHI) Declares $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:EHI) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th will be given a dividend of 0.067 per share on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd.

Western Asset Global High Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by 9.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get Western Asset Global High Income Fund alerts:

EHI stock opened at $8.81 on Friday. Western Asset Global High Income Fund has a 12-month low of $8.81 and a 12-month high of $10.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.99.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EHI. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,456,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Western Asset Global High Income Fund by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 293,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,967,000 after acquiring an additional 25,259 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Western Asset Global High Income Fund by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 365,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,701,000 after acquiring an additional 7,642 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Western Asset Global High Income Fund by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 5,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Western Asset Global High Income Fund by 9.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter.

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Company Profile

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Global High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Global High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.