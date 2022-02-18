Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:EHI) Declares $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:EHI) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th will be given a dividend of 0.067 per share on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd.
Western Asset Global High Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by 9.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
EHI stock opened at $8.81 on Friday. Western Asset Global High Income Fund has a 12-month low of $8.81 and a 12-month high of $10.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.99.
Western Asset Global High Income Fund Company Profile
Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.
