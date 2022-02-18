Tekla Life Sciences Investors to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.39 (NYSE:HQL)

Tekla Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.39 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th.
Tekla Life Sciences Investors has raised its dividend payment by 4.3% over the last three years.
Shares of HQL opened at $17.11 on Friday. Tekla Life Sciences Investors has a 12 month low of $16.35 and a 12 month high of $22.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.08.
About Tekla Life Sciences Investors
Tekla Life Sciences Investors operates as a closed-end investment fund or Investment trust. The firm engages in the investment in the life sciences industry. It invests in biotechnology, pharmaceutical, diagnostics, managed healthcare, medical equipment, hospitals and healthcare information technology and services.
