Tekla Life Sciences Investors to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.39 (NYSE:HQL)

Tekla Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.39 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th.

Tekla Life Sciences Investors has raised its dividend payment by 4.3% over the last three years.

Get Tekla Life Sciences Investors alerts:

Shares of HQL opened at $17.11 on Friday. Tekla Life Sciences Investors has a 12 month low of $16.35 and a 12 month high of $22.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.08.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HQL. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 8.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 7.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 423,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,077,000 after buying an additional 27,762 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 2.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 117,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,449,000 after buying an additional 2,973 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 334,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,437,000 after buying an additional 10,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 31,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. 22.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Tekla Life Sciences Investors

Tekla Life Sciences Investors operates as a closed-end investment fund or Investment trust. The firm engages in the investment in the life sciences industry. It invests in biotechnology, pharmaceutical, diagnostics, managed healthcare, medical equipment, hospitals and healthcare information technology and services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tekla Life Sciences Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tekla Life Sciences Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.