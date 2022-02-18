Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:PAI)

Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PAI) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.0465 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st.

Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 19.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund alerts:

PAI opened at $13.77 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.57. Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund has a one year low of $13.65 and a one year high of $17.41.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAI. UBS Group AG grew its position in Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund by 48.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 70,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 22,992 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund by 6.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 6,445 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.61% of the company’s stock.

Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Company Profile

Western Asset Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Western Asset Management Company. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade debt, including government securities, bank debt, commercial paper, and cash or cash equivalents.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.