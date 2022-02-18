Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL) Stock Price Up 5.1%

Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) rose 5.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $9.68 and last traded at $9.64. Approximately 22,531 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 551,335 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.17.
Several research firms recently commented on GGAL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, January 31st.
The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.82.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GGAL. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 63.2% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,417,491 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,451,000 after purchasing an additional 548,798 shares during the period. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT increased its holdings in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 81.8% in the fourth quarter. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT now owns 1,209,575 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,479,000 after purchasing an additional 544,390 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia in the fourth quarter worth $3,864,000. Long Focus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia in the fourth quarter worth $3,369,000. Finally, Light Sky Macro LP bought a new position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia in the fourth quarter worth $3,275,000. 8.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Grupo Financiero Galicia Company Profile (NASDAQ:GGAL)
Grupo Financiero Galicia SA is a holding company, which engages in banking, insurance, and the issuance of certificates of deposit through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Banks, Ecosistema Naranja X, Insurance, Other Businesses, and Adjustments. The Banks segment includes the banking business operation results.
