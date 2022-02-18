Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL) Stock Price Up 5.1%

Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) rose 5.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $9.68 and last traded at $9.64. Approximately 22,531 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 551,335 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.17.

Several research firms recently commented on GGAL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, January 31st.

The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.82.

Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($1.00). The business had revenue of $446.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.58 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GGAL. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 63.2% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,417,491 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,451,000 after purchasing an additional 548,798 shares during the period. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT increased its holdings in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 81.8% in the fourth quarter. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT now owns 1,209,575 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,479,000 after purchasing an additional 544,390 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia in the fourth quarter worth $3,864,000. Long Focus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia in the fourth quarter worth $3,369,000. Finally, Light Sky Macro LP bought a new position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia in the fourth quarter worth $3,275,000. 8.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grupo Financiero Galicia Company Profile (NASDAQ:GGAL)

Grupo Financiero Galicia SA is a holding company, which engages in banking, insurance, and the issuance of certificates of deposit through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Banks, Ecosistema Naranja X, Insurance, Other Businesses, and Adjustments. The Banks segment includes the banking business operation results.

