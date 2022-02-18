Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Stock Price Down 6.8% on Insider Selling

Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) dropped 6.8% during trading on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $136.75 and last traded at $136.96. Approximately 182,221 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 3,799,128 shares. The stock had previously closed at $146.90.

Specifically, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $513,592.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 80,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total value of $12,841,800.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 158,579 shares of company stock worth $26,254,669 in the last quarter. Insiders own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

ZM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $255.00 to $235.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $350.00 to $280.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $301.80.

The firm has a market capitalization of $38.55 billion, a PE ratio of 34.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of -1.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $165.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $241.20.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 29.28% and a return on equity of 24.22%. Zoom Video Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 124.9% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 3,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,867,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Zoom Video Communications by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in Zoom Video Communications by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Zoom Video Communications by 113.7% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 726,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,649,000 after purchasing an additional 386,594 shares during the period. 48.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

