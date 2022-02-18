iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW) Sets New 1-Year High at $51.65

iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $51.65 and last traded at $51.46, with a volume of 264633 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.72.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.43.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,786,343 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $90,389,000 after acquiring an additional 131,441 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 133,048 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,732,000 after acquiring an additional 1,642 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 169,983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,601,000 after acquiring an additional 38,583 shares during the period. Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF during the 4th quarter worth $6,328,000. Finally, Private Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 51,131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,587,000 after buying an additional 1,948 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Mexico Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Mexico Capped Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Mexico IMI 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Mexican Stock Exchange.

