iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Hits New 1-Year Low at $103.73

iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $103.73 and last traded at $103.77, with a volume of 26704 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $103.83.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.39.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.166 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. This is an increase from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MBB. TFC Financial Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC increased its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 12,650.0% in the third quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 250.5% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 17,868 shares during the period. Finally, CNB Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the third quarter worth about $33,000.

About iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.