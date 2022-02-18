GATX (NYSE:GATX) Sets New 12-Month High at $107.62

GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $107.62 and last traded at $107.50, with a volume of 4841 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $105.29.

GATX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised GATX from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on GATX from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Sidoti raised GATX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, GATX presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.24.

The stock has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 26.62 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $102.70 and a 200 day moving average of $97.37.

GATX (NYSE:GATX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The transportation company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.67. GATX had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 11.38%. The firm had revenue of $321.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that GATX Co. will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This is an increase from GATX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. GATX’s payout ratio is currently 50.38%.

In other GATX news, SVP Niyi Adedoyin sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.22, for a total transaction of $125,064.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Thomas A. Ellman sold 25,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.37, for a total value of $2,697,472.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,398 shares of company stock valued at $5,074,595 over the last three months. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GATX by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,625,880 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $320,782,000 after acquiring an additional 99,799 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of GATX by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,949,984 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $174,640,000 after buying an additional 89,068 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in GATX by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,100,947 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $114,708,000 after purchasing an additional 6,458 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in GATX by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 939,559 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $97,893,000 after purchasing an additional 31,881 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of GATX by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 593,110 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $61,796,000 after acquiring an additional 22,792 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.49% of the company’s stock.

GATX Company Profile (NYSE:GATX)

GATX Corp. engages in leasing and owning railcar and fleets in North America, Europe and Asia. It operates through the following segments: Rail North America, Rail International and Portfolio Management. The Rail North America segment provides railcars pursuant to full-service leases under which it maintains the railcars and provides other ancillary services.

