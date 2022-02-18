Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) Trading 7.6% Higher

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) shares traded up 7.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $34.82 and last traded at $34.45. 46,202 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 1,303,649 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.03.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Global Blood Therapeutics from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. William Blair raised Global Blood Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Global Blood Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.45.

The company has a quick ratio of 5.91, a current ratio of 6.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.40 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.69.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GBT. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Global Blood Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 90,600.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 906 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 52.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

About Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT)

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat grievous blood-based disorders. It also provides oral medicines for sickle cell diseases. The company was founded by Matthew P. Jacobson, Andrej Sali, Jack Taunton, Charles J.

