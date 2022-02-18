Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) Hits New 1-Year Low on Disappointing Earnings

Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $3.90 and last traded at $3.90, with a volume of 12928 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.61.

The communications equipment provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.12). Ribbon Communications had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share.

Get Ribbon Communications alerts:

RBBN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Ribbon Communications from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ribbon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Northland Securities decreased their target price on Ribbon Communications from $10.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Thursday.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RBBN. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Ribbon Communications by 26,877.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,856 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 4,838 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Ribbon Communications during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Ribbon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ribbon Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Koss Olinger Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ribbon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $520.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.88.

Ribbon Communications Company Profile (NASDAQ:RBBN)

Ribbon Communications, Inc delivers communications software, IP and optical networking solutions to service providers, enterprises, and infrastructure sectors. It operates through the following segments: Cloud & Edge and IP Optical Networks. The Cloud and Edge segment provides secure and reliable software and hardware products, solutions, and services for enabling Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) communications, Voice over Long-Term Evolution (VoLTE) and Voice Over 5G (VoNR) communications, and Unified Communications and Collaboration (UC&C) within service provider and enterprise networks and from the cloud.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ribbon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ribbon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.