Man Group plc Trims Stake in CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK)

Man Group plc lowered its holdings in CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) by 4.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 231,995 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 9,956 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in CDK Global were worth $9,871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CDK. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in CDK Global by 2.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,815 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in CDK Global by 12.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 758,571 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,694,000 after purchasing an additional 84,024 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of CDK Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $355,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of CDK Global by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,130 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of CDK Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,048,000. Institutional investors own 93.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CDK Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley downgraded CDK Global from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th.

CDK opened at $42.42 on Friday. CDK Global, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.53 and a 12 month high of $55.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.52.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.09. CDK Global had a return on equity of 66.55% and a net margin of 60.45%. The firm had revenue of $436.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $432.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that CDK Global, Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. CDK Global’s payout ratio is 7.03%.

CDK Global Company Profile

CDK Global, Inc engages in the provision of integrated information technology and digital marketing solutions to the automotive, heavy truck, recreation, and heavy equipment industries. The firm focuses on providing a suite of subscription-based software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in North America.

