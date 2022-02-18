Ancora Advisors LLC Takes $148,000 Position in Cascadia Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CCAIU)

Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cascadia Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CCAIU) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bulldog Investors LLP acquired a new position in shares of Cascadia Acquisition during the third quarter valued at about $98,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cascadia Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cascadia Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $585,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Cascadia Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $742,000. Finally, Wealthspring Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Cascadia Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $984,000.

Shares of NASDAQ CCAIU opened at $9.86 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.02. Cascadia Acquisition Corp has a 52 week low of $9.80 and a 52 week high of $11.61.

