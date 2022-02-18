Ancora Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Ancora Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) by 97.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,250 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 43,335 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Eagle Materials by 419.3% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 618 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 13.2% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 694 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 600.0% during the third quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Materials during the second quarter worth $161,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 6.3% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.02% of the company’s stock.

EXP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $170.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $169.46.

Shares of NYSE:EXP opened at $140.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.94 and a beta of 1.32. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 1-year low of $119.73 and a 1-year high of $169.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $154.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 2.14.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The construction company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $462.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.05 million. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 28.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.94 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 9.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.36%.

In other Eagle Materials news, Director Martin M. Ellen sold 1,193 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.32, for a total transaction of $194,840.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Eagle Materials

Eagle Materials, Inc engages in the provision of heavy construction materials and light building materials. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The Cement segment deals with the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement.

