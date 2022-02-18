Ancora Advisors LLC Sells 50 Shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

Ancora Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 725 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RE. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 12.9% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 7,402 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Everest Re Group by 278.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 337 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 92.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 152,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,482,000 after purchasing an additional 73,200 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 77.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 15,290 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,853,000 after purchasing an additional 6,652 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 178.2% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 9,215 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,323,000 after buying an additional 5,903 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RE stock opened at $302.76 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $280.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $271.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $234.87 and a 1 year high of $306.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.02, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 0.69.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $9.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.02 by $1.10. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 7.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.12) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 29.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RE. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Everest Re Group in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $335.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Everest Re Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $281.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Everest Re Group from $310.00 to $330.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Everest Re Group from $331.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Everest Re Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $309.75.

Everest Re Group Profile

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.

