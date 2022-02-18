Guggenheim Capital LLC Grows Holdings in Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI)

Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) by 1.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 559,832 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,199 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Gold Fields were worth $4,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GFI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Gold Fields by 75.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,935,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,951,000 after buying an additional 1,261,943 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Gold Fields in the second quarter valued at $1,115,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Gold Fields by 21.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 3,111 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Gold Fields by 3.6% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 420,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,743,000 after buying an additional 14,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Gold Fields during the second quarter worth about $9,552,000. 26.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Gold Fields from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th.

GFI stock opened at $12.79 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.82. Gold Fields Limited has a 52 week low of $7.75 and a 52 week high of $12.86.

Gold Fields Company Profile

Gold Fields Ltd. is a gold mining company, which engages in the production of gold and operation of mines. Its operating mines are located in Australia, Ghana, Peru, and South Africa. The company was founded on May 03, 1968 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

