California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 9,803 Shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its stake in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 237,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,803 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Comerica were worth $19,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in Comerica by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in Comerica by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Comerica by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Comerica by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 38,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,061,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its holdings in Comerica by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 3,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Melinda A. Chausse sold 3,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.98, for a total transaction of $311,970.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christine M. Moore sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total transaction of $258,225.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Comerica stock opened at $96.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.59. Comerica Incorporated has a 12-month low of $63.07 and a 12-month high of $102.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.08. Comerica had a net margin of 38.62% and a return on equity of 15.47%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Comerica Incorporated will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on CMA shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Comerica from $85.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $86.00 target price (up from $78.00) on shares of Comerica in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird cut Comerica from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Comerica from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on Comerica from $103.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.81.

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance, and Other. The Commercial Bank segment is involved in middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities by offering various products and services such as commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

