Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 227,716 shares of the company’s stock after selling 589 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $20,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Continuum Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Hasbro by 118.1% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hasbro in the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hasbro by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Hasbro by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. 81.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hasbro alerts:

NASDAQ HAS opened at $99.08 on Friday. Hasbro, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.97 and a 12 month high of $105.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $97.89 and a 200-day moving average of $96.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $13.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.06 and a beta of 1.06.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.32. Hasbro had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 24.17%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hasbro, Inc. will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. This is an increase from Hasbro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is 88.03%.

In other Hasbro news, EVP Thomas J. Jr. Courtney sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.53, for a total value of $653,445.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Tarrant L. Sibley sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $210,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HAS shares. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $138.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Hasbro from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Hasbro from $110.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Hasbro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Hasbro from $128.00 to $119.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.38.

About Hasbro

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm operates under the following brands: Littlest Pet Shop and Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: United States and Canada, International, and Entertainment, Licensing and Digital and eOne.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.