Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) Shares Sold by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reduced its position in shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 470,274 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 13,431 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Diodes were worth $42,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Diodes by 7.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 246,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $22,333,000 after acquiring an additional 16,323 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management increased its position in shares of Diodes by 14.4% during the third quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 15,350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,934 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Diodes by 0.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 771,362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $69,879,000 after acquiring an additional 3,340 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diodes during the third quarter valued at about $191,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Diodes during the third quarter valued at about $754,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Diodes alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DIOD shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Diodes from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Diodes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Diodes presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.00.

Shares of DIOD stock opened at $89.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.85 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $98.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.05. Diodes Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $68.01 and a fifty-two week high of $113.98.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.15. Diodes had a net margin of 12.67% and a return on equity of 20.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Diodes Incorporated will post 6.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 24,334 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.41, for a total value of $2,735,384.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Julie Holland sold 3,250 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.39, for a total transaction of $290,517.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,454 shares of company stock valued at $4,357,399 in the last quarter. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Diodes Profile

Diodes, Inc manufactures and supplies semiconductor products. It offers diodes, rectifiers, transistors, MOSFETs, protection devices, functional specific arrays, single gate, dual gate and standard logic, amplifiers and comparators, Hall-effect and temperature sensors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Asia, North America, and Europe.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD).

Receive News & Ratings for Diodes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diodes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.