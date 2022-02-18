Flow Traders U.S. LLC Takes Position in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTF)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTF) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 7,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,172,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. IMC Chicago LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,663,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,327,000. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 12,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,886,000 after acquiring an additional 2,144 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ PTF opened at $138.04 on Friday. Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF has a 52 week low of $120.33 and a 52 week high of $186.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $150.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $158.33.

PowerShares Dynamic Technology Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Technology Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks of the United States technology companies. These are companies that are principally engaged in the business of providing technology-related products and services, including computer hardware and software, Internet, electronics and semiconductors, and communication technologies.

