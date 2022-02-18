Flow Traders U.S. LLC Buys Shares of 8,277 SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XSW)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XSW) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 8,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,421,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in XSW. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF by 19.0% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF by 7.9% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF by 5.7% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF by 17.5% during the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 1,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of XSW opened at $144.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $154.58 and a 200 day moving average of $168.18. SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF has a twelve month low of $136.07 and a twelve month high of $187.00.

