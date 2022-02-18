Flow Traders U.S. LLC Sells 377,403 Shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC trimmed its position in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) by 93.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 377,403 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF were worth $1,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bramshill Investments LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 409.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 1,231,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,729,000 after purchasing an additional 989,318 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new position in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,641,000. Inscription Capital LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $291,000. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC boosted its position in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC now owns 200,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,066,000 after buying an additional 7,847 shares during the period.

BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF stock opened at $49.81 on Friday. BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.10 and a 1 year high of $50.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.02.

