Flow Traders U.S. LLC Sells 1,906 Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC lessened its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ) by 20.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,197 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,906 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF were worth $1,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,059,000. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 263,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,295,000 after acquiring an additional 7,157 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 119,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,349,000 after acquiring an additional 11,659 shares during the period.

Shares of PRFZ stock opened at $180.11 on Friday. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF has a 1 year low of $165.73 and a 1 year high of $202.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $184.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $186.20.

