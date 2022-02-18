Flow Traders U.S. LLC Sells 11,983 Shares of Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:COM)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC cut its holdings in shares of Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:COM) by 23.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,983 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings in Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF were worth $1,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in COM. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF by 30.6% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Finally, IRON Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF by 108.8% during the third quarter. IRON Financial LLC now owns 14,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 7,562 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of COM opened at $31.22 on Friday. Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF has a twelve month low of $27.08 and a twelve month high of $33.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.19.

