ROOBEE Trading Down 8.7% Over Last Week (ROOBEE)

ROOBEE (CURRENCY:ROOBEE) traded down 9.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 18th. Over the last seven days, ROOBEE has traded down 8.7% against the US dollar. ROOBEE has a market cap of $8.83 million and $1.13 million worth of ROOBEE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ROOBEE coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0035 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ROOBEE alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00011031 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $100.55 or 0.00248652 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0361 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000440 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0473 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000183 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ROOBEE Coin Profile

ROOBEE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 10th, 2019. ROOBEE’s total supply is 5,400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,549,952,518 coins. ROOBEE’s official website is roobee.io . ROOBEE’s official message board is medium.com/@roobee_invest . ROOBEE’s official Twitter account is @Roobee_invest and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Roobee describes itself as a blockchain-based investment platform that allows people to make investments starting from $10. Roobee uses AI and blockchain to provide its users with transparent records and personalized investment product choices. Roobee blockchain infrastructure is powered by Ethereum blockchain and Roobeechain – a permissioned blockchain based on HyperLedger, with the goal of providing users with data privacy without compromising transparency and security. More information can be found at (https://roobee.io) “

Buying and Selling ROOBEE

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ROOBEE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ROOBEE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ROOBEE using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “ROOBEEUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for ROOBEE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ROOBEE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.