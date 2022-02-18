Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) Price Target Increased to C$46.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) had its price target upped by CIBC from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

LB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$49.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$46.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Tuesday. Veritas Investment Research reiterated a sell rating on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Cormark lifted their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$43.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$46.60.

LB opened at C$43.24 on Thursday. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a one year low of C$31.81 and a one year high of C$45.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$42.42 and its 200-day moving average is C$41.65. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.88 billion and a PE ratio of 41.98.

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, December 10th. The company reported C$1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.91 by C$0.15. The company had revenue of C$250.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$252.40 million. Research analysts expect that Laurentian Bank of Canada will post 5.0399999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were given a $0.44 dividend. This is a positive change from Laurentian Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. Laurentian Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 155.34%.

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to individuals, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through Personal, Business Services, and Institutional segments. The company offers notice, demand, and term deposits; commercial, residential mortgage, and personal loans; equipment and inventory, and real estate financing; and credit life and disability insurance products.

