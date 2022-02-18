AMS (OTCMKTS:AMSSY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of AMS (OTCMKTS:AMSSY) in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on AMS from CHF 23 to CHF 22.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on AMS in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They set an equal weight rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on AMS in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of AMS in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AMS has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.50.

Shares of AMS stock opened at $8.85 on Thursday. AMS has a 52 week low of $7.57 and a 52 week high of $12.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.27. The firm has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of 14.75 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

ams-OSRAM AG develops and manufactures analog semiconductors, sensors, sensor interfaces, power management and wireless solutions. It operates through the following segments: Consumer, Non-Consumer, and Foundry. The Consumer segment comprises of products and sensor solutions targeting the mobile, consumer and communications markets.

