Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Given New C$152.00 Price Target at CIBC

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) had its price objective lifted by CIBC from C$143.00 to C$152.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on RY. National Bankshares lowered their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$144.00 to C$140.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$141.00 to C$157.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Fundamental Research boosted their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$143.76 to C$152.07 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$150.00 to C$165.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut Royal Bank of Canada to a hold rating and set a C$148.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$146.93.

RY stock opened at C$141.46 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$140.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$133.43. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of C$108.15 and a 12-month high of C$149.60. The company has a market cap of C$201.53 billion and a PE ratio of 12.79.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The financial services provider reported C$2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$2.81 by C($0.10). The business had revenue of C$12.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$11.66 billion. Equities analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 11.9499989 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.40%.

In related news, Senior Officer Helena Gottschling sold 404 shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$141.43, for a total transaction of C$57,139.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,328 shares in the company, valued at C$187,825.55. Also, Director David Ian Mckay sold 4,077 shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$141.40, for a total transaction of C$576,483.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,873 shares in the company, valued at C$830,435.74.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

