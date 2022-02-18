VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 59,300 shares, a decrease of 22.5% from the January 15th total of 76,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 94,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $315,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $325,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 6,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 8,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,177,000.
CDC opened at $69.54 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $69.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.51. VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 1 year low of $56.79 and a 1 year high of $71.88.
