Lennox International (NYSE:LII) Downgraded by TheStreet to “C+”

TheStreet lowered shares of Lennox International (NYSE:LII) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note published on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on LII. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Lennox International in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Mizuho began coverage on Lennox International in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an underperform rating and a $295.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Lennox International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $392.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Sunday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Lennox International from $294.00 to $258.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Lennox International from $342.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $320.57.

LII opened at $252.74 on Wednesday. Lennox International has a 52 week low of $252.57 and a 52 week high of $356.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $295.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $309.56. The firm has a market cap of $9.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.88.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The construction company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $964.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $954.87 million. Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 192.84% and a net margin of 11.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.89 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Lennox International will post 14.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.70%.

In other news, EVP Daniel M. Sessa sold 890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.49, for a total value of $294,136.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Todd J. Teske sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.51, for a total transaction of $191,706.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,517 shares of company stock valued at $3,360,259 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 59,755 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,382,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Lennox International by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 87,919 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,517,000 after acquiring an additional 7,489 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp lifted its position in shares of Lennox International by 380.4% in the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 3,853 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 3,051 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Lennox International by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,010 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Lennox International by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,371 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after buying an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.12% of the company’s stock.

Lennox International Company Profile

Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating & Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.

