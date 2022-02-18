CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) Upgraded to “B” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report released on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
CARG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of CarGurus from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of CarGurus from $31.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of CarGurus in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of CarGurus in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $44.60.
CarGurus stock opened at $35.31 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.71. CarGurus has a 1-year low of $22.63 and a 1-year high of $39.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.05.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in CarGurus in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of CarGurus in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of CarGurus by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of CarGurus in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of CarGurus in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.43% of the company’s stock.
About CarGurus
Cargurus, Inc engages in the provision of online auto shopping. The firm offers proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics to analyze new and used car listings. It operates through the following segments: United States and International. The United States segment derives revenues from marketplace subscriptions, advertising services and other revenues from customers within the United States.
