Q2 2022 Earnings Estimate for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Issued By Truist Financial

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) – Equities research analysts at Truist Financial increased their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Advanced Micro Devices in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 16th. Truist Financial analyst W. Stein now anticipates that the semiconductor manufacturer will post earnings per share of $0.93 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.92. Truist Financial has a “Hold” rating and a $128.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Advanced Micro Devices’ Q3 2022 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.95 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.76 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.17 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.25 EPS.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

AMD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Northland Securities cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.30.

Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $112.37 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $130.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.27. Advanced Micro Devices has a 52 week low of $72.50 and a 52 week high of $164.46. The stock has a market cap of $134.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.95.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.14. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 44.25% and a net margin of 19.24%. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue was up 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.44, for a total transaction of $228,162.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.72, for a total transaction of $17,965,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 447,134 shares of company stock valued at $62,036,741 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 4.2% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 35.9% during the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 4.1% during the third quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 1,948 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,981 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Camden Capital LLC grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 3,579 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. 68.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.