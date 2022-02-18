RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) Lowered to “C” at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of RPT Realty from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RPT Realty from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a hold rating on shares of RPT Realty in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $15.40.

Shares of RPT Realty stock opened at $13.08 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.58. RPT Realty has a 1-year low of $10.32 and a 1-year high of $14.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.07.

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $56.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.94 million. RPT Realty had a net margin of 35.70% and a return on equity of 9.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that RPT Realty will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This is a positive change from RPT Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. RPT Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.00%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in RPT Realty by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,394,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,359,000 after buying an additional 24,820 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in RPT Realty by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 216,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,763,000 after buying an additional 12,049 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in RPT Realty by 222.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 689,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,949,000 after buying an additional 475,619 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in RPT Realty by 90.4% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 175,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,239,000 after buying an additional 83,317 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of RPT Realty by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 4,731 shares during the last quarter. 93.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RPT Realty Company Profile

RPT Realty operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm develops, manages, and leases out commercial properties. Its portfolio includes shopping centers, supermarkets, and retail shops. The company was founded on May 1, 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

